Warriors Would Be Favorites Against ’96 Bulls According To Las Vegas

June 6, 2017 3:12 PM
While the Golden State Warriors are two wins away from their second NBA title in three years against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Las Vegas oddsmakers have them as favorites in a hypothetical match-up.

Ben Fawkes spoke to six different bookmakers in Las Vegas and four said the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors would be favorites against the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

Jeff Sherman of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook put the game line at -6.5 in favor of the Warriors and put them at -360 in a series and put the Bulls at +300.

“It’s a different era now, and today’s game is played at a pace unlike in the 1990s,” Sherman said. “Players are bigger, faster and stronger than back then.”

