Warriors Would Be Favorites Against ’96 Bulls According To Las Vegas

While the Golden State Warriors are two wins away from their second NBA title in three years against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Las Vegas oddsmakers have them as favorites in a hypothetical match-up.
Ben Fawkes spoke to six different bookmakers in Las Vegas and four said the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors would be favorites against the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.
Jeff Sherman of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook put the game line at -6.5 in favor of the Warriors and put them at -360 in a series and put the Bulls at +300.
“It’s a different era now, and today’s game is played at a pace unlike in the 1990s,” Sherman said. “Players are bigger, faster and stronger than back then.”