Woman Accused Of Giving Meth To 2-Year-Old Child In Park

June 7, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Methamphetamine

BERKELEY (AP) – A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide for giving a 2-year-old boy methamphetamine at a Berkeley park.

KPIX reports  the child is recovering at a hospital.

Authorities say the boy was with his nanny Monday afternoon at a play structure at People’s Park when 36-year-old Sayyadina Thomas walked up to the child and placed something in his mouth.

The nanny immediately checked, but found nothing in the boy’s mouth. The nanny called university police to report the incident and officers took Thomas into custody for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police say Thomas admitted to giving the boy the drugs, which she told him was candy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch