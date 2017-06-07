SF Man Charged With Disabled Parking Placard Fraud

Make-A-Wish Reception and BenefitPresident of the Sacramento Kings Chris Granger and wife Jennifer Granger opened up their home to more than 150 guests Friday night, along with co-hosts Raley's Michael and Julie Teel, to share information about Make-A-Wish® and the impact a wish makes for a child battling a life-threatening illness. The guests heard from local wish recipient, Yeshua, 5 who had his wish granted to go to Hawaii, and his mother Nicole who shared about their wish experience. The guests were then invited to donate in support of additional local wishes. Make-A-Wish® Northeastern California and Northern Nevada is one of the earliest chapters. They have granted more than 6,000 wishes since it began in 1983. The chapter grants an average of 275 wishes each year to children with life-threatening medical conditions.