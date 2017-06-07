SF Man Charged With Disabled Parking Placard Fraud

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Prosecutors have charged a San Francisco man with filing fraudulent applications for disabled parking placards – some of which they say he sold for $1000.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced the arrest of 35-year-old Montana Le Wednesday. San Francisco prosecutors have charged Le with three counts of filing false information and three counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

The DMV says Le filed more than two dozen disabled placard applications with a forged doctor’s signature.

Investigators say a San Francisco woman told them she bought fraudulent placards from Le.

Le was released from San Francisco County jail on June 2 after posting $80,000 bail. DMV officials said they didn’t know whether he had an attorney.

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Put this fk er away for as long as possible.

