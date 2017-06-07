HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk the rumors involving the Sacramento Kings moving up in the draft, game 3 of the NBA Finals, and Marshawn Lynch on The Drive. Then, the due preview game 3 for the Warriors tonight before more on Beast Mode at Raiders OTAs.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte talk about the rumors involving the Sacramento Kings trading the #5 and #10 picks before Threefer Madness featuring the Kings, Odubel Herrera, and game 3 of the NBA Finals. Then, more on Mike Schmidt’s comments on Odubel Herrera and his language barrier being a hindrance to his game.
HOUR 3:
Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to share his thoughts around all the latest in the sports world including Odubel Herrera, the NBA Finals, and more. Then, a segment of fishing and river rafting before Re-Brew to end the show.
