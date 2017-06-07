Language Barrier; The Drive – 06/07/17

June 7, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

497076042 Language Barrier; The Drive 06/07/17

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for PSD Underwear)

Dave and Kayte talk the rumors involving the Sacramento Kings moving up in the draft, game 3 of the NBA Finals, and Marshawn Lynch on The Drive. Then, the due preview game 3 for the Warriors tonight before more on Beast Mode at Raiders OTAs.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

679458846 Language Barrier; The Drive 06/07/17

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about the rumors involving the Sacramento Kings trading the #5 and #10 picks before Threefer Madness featuring the Kings, Odubel Herrera, and game 3 of the NBA Finals. Then, more on Mike Schmidt’s comments on Odubel Herrera and his language barrier being a hindrance to his game.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Kevin Durant (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to share his thoughts around all the latest in the sports world including Odubel Herrera, the NBA Finals, and more. Then, a segment of fishing and river rafting before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch