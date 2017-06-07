NBA Rumors: Kings May Trade Draft Picks To Move Up On De’Aaron Fox

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

There looks to be a potential shakeup in the 2017 NBA Draft for the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN writer Chad Ford.

Sources have told Ford that Kings management may trade their two first round picks to move up on the board and hopefully secure PG De’Aaron Fox from Kentucky.

Fox is considered one of the top-3 point guards in the draft alongside Washington’s Markelle Fultz and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball. The Lakers, selecting at no. 2, were in the talks of snagging Ball while the Celtics are the popular contender to grab Fultz with their no. 1 pick.

However, rumors have it that the Lakers aren’t 100% certain they will grab Ball with their early pick and may go after Fox or SF Josh Jackson from Kansas.

Per source, the #Lakers would pass on Lonzo Ball if #nbadraft was today. Team isn't convinced he's a star and remains concerned about LaVar. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 3, 2017

Still, others are certain the Lake Show will snag Pac-12’s Freshman of the Year. In a recent update to their 2017 NBA Mock Draft, CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish says the Lakers will snag Ball, 76ers will grab Jackson with their no. 3 pick and the Suns will grab SF Jayson Tatum from Duke with their no. 4 pick.

That seems pretty precise considering the 76ers and Suns are on the lookout for reliable 3-point shooters. If this is the case, then the Kings won’t need to trade their no. 5 and no. 10 picks to move up.

However, just like any major sports draft, shakeups do occur within the final seconds.

The 2017 NBA Draft will air on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. ET. The draft will be held in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Nets’ Barclays Center for the fifth straight year.