Sacramento And Manteca Kmart Stores To Close By September, Company Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Kmart stores in the region will be closing, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
Sears Holdings, the company that owns Kmart, says the Sacramento location on Stockton Boulevard and the Manteca location on Northgate Drive will be shutting their doors by early September.
“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” a company representative wrote in a statement on Wednesday.
The store closings are part of the more than 250 Sears and Kmart closures announced by the company this year.
Both the Sacramento and Manteca stores will begin liquidation sales on June 15.