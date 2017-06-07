Mother Suspected Of Abandoning Daughter At Zoo Surrenders To Police

June 7, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say the woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old near the San Francisco Zoo has surrendered to officers.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the woman turned herself into police Tuesday night after her daughter was left at the zoo on Monday.

San Francisco Police Officer Grace Gatpandan said witnesses had seen a woman push the child out of a car, then drive away with another child still in the vehicle.

Police Officer Giselle Talkoff says two fire department medics witnessed the incident and called police. Talkoff said the abandoned child was not injured and both children are in custody of child protective services.

