Sharks’ G Martin Jones Contract Extension Talks ‘Very Positive’

June 7, 2017 4:39 PM
by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

TSN’s hockey insider Pierre LeBrun revealed Thursday during the latest episode of Insider Trading that an extension between goalie Martin Jones and the San Jose Sharks in early July is a likely green light.

Before the start of the 2016 season, Jones’ second with the Sharks, NHL.com published an article ranking Jones as no. 8 in their top-10 goalies in the league. He finished the season between the pipes with a 35-23-6 record and a 2.40 GAA.

He led the Sharks to their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance during the 2015-16 season, where they were eliminated 4-2 by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

