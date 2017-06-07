Police: Burglary Suspect Who Broke Into Elk Grove Bowling Alley In Custody

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A suspect who was apparently trying to steal from Strikes is caught on camera.
The break-in at the Laguna Boulevard bowling alley was first reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Elk Grove police, the business’ security alarm was set off when someone broke into the business.
That triggered the company’s surveillance video. The alarm company was able to watch the suspect’s every move.
Officers were soon at the scene.
At this time one person is in custody, police are still trying to figure out if there was an accomplice.