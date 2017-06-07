VOTE: Would you spend the night in a hotel without walls or a roof in the middle of the Siss Alps?
Woman Falls Off Golf Cart, Dies After Landing On Wine Glass Shards

June 7, 2017 3:44 PM

WALLACE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a 58-year-old woman died after she fell from a moving golf cart and landed on the shards of two wine glasses she had been holding.

The Mercury News reports (http://bayareane.ws/2sQTNJx) Debra Bedard was being driven by her longtime partner, 57-year-old Richard Clarke, in a golf cart on a private olive orchard they own in Wallace, California, a small town southeast of Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol says Bedard tumbled out of the golf cart after he made a left turn. Two wine glasses she was holding shattered and she landed on the shards. She died of her injuries at the scene.

Clarke was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Officials say his “actions did not cause the collision or fatal injuries.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

