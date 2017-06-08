Hour 1
The Cavs are 1 game away from being swept after a loss last night, listen to Doug and Grant discuss the odds of a comeback this year, how the Warriors look unstoppable and much, much more.
Hour 2
Hour two of the show was an all basketball hour with The Undefeated’s Marc Spears and Fox Sport’s Aaron Torres. Marc broke down the latest around the NBA Finals on the off day while Aaron broke down the NBA draft and who he thinks will be the Kings options.
Hour 3
The NBA Draft is a few weeks away but the Kings are in full swing, hear Doug and Grant talk NBA draft and the top prospects.
Hour 4
The Golf Hour presented by Haggin Oaks Golf Club