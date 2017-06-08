HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk the NBA Finals, JR Smith’s tweeting, and Bob Stoops retiring for Morning Brew. Then, Brian Jones of CBS’ Gio & Jones joins The Drive to talk about the NBA Finals and more. Finally, Dave and Kayte share their opinions on the Finals and hot takes in sports media.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Brian Jones interview here:

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte continue their conversation about the NBA Finals and LeBron James’ performance before Threefer Madness NBA Finals edition. Then, Fan Rag Sports’ Zach Harper joins The Drive to talk about the NBA Finals and the NBA Draft.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Zach Harper interview here:

HOUR 3:

Dave and Kayte throw out some interesting talking points and questions involving the Golden State Warriors and game 4 of the NBA Finals. Then, Sacramento Republic FC Head Coach Paul Buckle joins The Drive to preview the next round of the US Open Cup with an MLS club coming to town.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Paul Buckle interview here: