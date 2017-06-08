Folsom Residents Ready For Fight Over Road In Nature Area

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A group of homeowners in Folsom is gearing up for a fight against the city over a nature area where the city is proposing a permanent road.
The city says the road planned for Hinkle Creek Nature Area would make it easier for crews to access sewer lines and is important because of liability issues. Crews currently knock on residents doors asking for access to their backyards to get the work done.
But neighbors say the work is done only a couple times a year and the project the city is proposing involves chopping down more than 175 trees and comes with million dollar plus price tag. Residents have come together and developed what they say is a better plan, that avoids cutting down trees and saves taxpayers money. They’re proposing a temporary road and a wireless monitoring system that would provide an early warning of any potential blockage. They plan to speak out against the city plan and push their alternative project when the city council votes on the issue, Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m.