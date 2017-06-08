WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Giants Get 4 In 10th, Hold On For Wild 9-5 Win Over Brewers

June 8, 2017 3:53 PM
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Hunter Pence’s RBI single opened the scoring in a four-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants overcame a rough outing by closer Mark Melancon for a wild 9-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Denard Span added an RBI double in the 10th off Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes (1-1), who gave up five hits and four runs without retiring a batter.

The Giants rallied after Melancon blew a two-run lead in the ninth. Eric Sogard led off the ninth with a homer, and Travis Shaw’s RBI single three batters later tied the game at 5 with no outs before Melancon got the next three hitters.

Melancon (1-1) ended up with the win in spite of giving up three runs and two hits.

