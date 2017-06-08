Ice Cream Shop Opener Beaten By Group Of Men In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton business owner is recovering tonight after being viciously attacked by a group of men as he was preparing to close up shop for the day.

It all happened shortly after nine Wednesday evening in front of Eden Park near downtown Stockton.

The attack happened just a few feet away from the ice cream shop’s front door just as owners were preparing to lock up and head home for the day.

Aminda Tyler is still in shock after her husband, Roderick, 23, was attacked by a group of men just outside of their business.

“There were two cars full of guys that came out and seen him walking and started tackling him and they put him through the alleyway and just started beating him up,” she said.

Tyler owns House of Ice Cream, a business he started just a year ago. On Wednesday night, he was on the side of the building walking towards the alleyway with a bag full of trash when he was jumped and beaten.

“I think it’s stupid because why anyone would hurt an innocent guy. He didn’t even do anything to anybody,” she said.

Now, Tyler lies in a hospital bed surrounded by family. His jaw is broken; he can’t really speak and is unable to eat. Loved ones say he was a target by people who may have been jealous of his success.

“There are a lot of people who are not happy that such a young man is doing such great things. He’s also a student at Delta College, he is studying business. He has gone into many circles that most young people have not,” said Tyler’s mother, Tasha Lacy.

As Tyler awaits surgery, police officers continue their search for the men involved in the attack. In the meantime, the family will keep the doors to the ice cream shop open because they say he would have wanted it that way.

“We just ask that the city prays for my son and that they continue, the best thing they can do is pray and continue to come and visit the house of ice-cream,” said Lacy.

The family has set up a go-fund-page with the goal of raising $25,000 for medical expenses. So far, they have raised more than $2,000.