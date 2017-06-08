WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Raiders, UNLV Still Working On Deal To Use Planned Stadium

June 8, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: football, Las Vegas, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, raiders, UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Oakland Raiders are still working on an agreement that would allow the football team of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to play at their planned stadium in Sin City.

The public entity overseeing the $1.9 billion plan for the Raiders’ future home in Las Vegas on Thursday addressed a long list of preliminary issues that the NFL team and the school are still negotiating. A draft of the agreement was not presented at the meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board.

Some of the issues under discussion include scheduling, UNLV signage and rent.

Nevada lawmakers and others criticized a draft of a document released earlier this year was that called for the Raiders to sign off on any field markings and use of the stadium for any college football games.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch