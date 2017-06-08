Brawl Erupts After Performer Attacked At California Rap Concert

LIVE: Former FBI director James Comey testifying about conversations with Pres. Trump

June 8, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a brawl erupted at a rap concert when someone rushed the stage and knocked out a singer.

A police statement says the incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Observatory North Park.

The attack triggered a fight between security staff and about 10 other people.

At some point a 19-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown person.

Police say that victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

The performer was taken off the stage by security personnel.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

