Smoke Screens: The Lo-Down – 6/8

June 8, 2017 5:09 PM

Hour 1

693612766 Smoke Screens: The Lo Down 6/8

In the first hour Damien and Jason recap game 3 of the NBA Finals. Speak with Kevin Mcguire about the unexpected retirement of Oklahoma Football Head Coach Bob Stoops. Then finish the first hour with the feel good story of the day.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

The guys start Hour 2 talking about the Lebron heading west rumors. Kyle Bryant joins the guys in studio to talk about his documentary “The Ataxian, Ride Ataxia.”  Finish the hour with Lonzo Ball working out for the Lakers. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

gettyimages 683858390 Smoke Screens: The Lo Down 6/8

Spend hour 3 with Sam Amick joining the guys to talk NBA Finals and the upcoming NBA Draft. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

