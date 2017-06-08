Hour 1
In the first hour Damien and Jason recap game 3 of the NBA Finals. Speak with Kevin Mcguire about the unexpected retirement of Oklahoma Football Head Coach Bob Stoops. Then finish the first hour with the feel good story of the day.
Hour 2
The guys start Hour 2 talking about the Lebron heading west rumors. Kyle Bryant joins the guys in studio to talk about his documentary "The Ataxian, Ride Ataxia." Finish the hour with Lonzo Ball working out for the Lakers.
Hour 3
Spend hour 3 with Sam Amick joining the guys to talk NBA Finals and the upcoming NBA Draft.