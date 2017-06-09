WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Derek Carr Could Be First NFL Quarterback To Make $25 Million Per Year

June 9, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Contract Extension, Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr could be making some serious money with contract extension talks this offseason.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “it is very possible” Carr could be the first quarterback in the NFL to make $25 million annually.

Carr is currently scheduled to earn a base salary of $977,519 before bonuses in 2017, $1.7 million after bonuses. In comparison, Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck is the no. 1 paid quarterback in the league right now at $24.9 million while Saints’ Quarterback Drew Brees is underneath him with $24.2 million.

The Oakland quarterback could certainly climb the ranks as his team improved to a 12-4 record in 2016 from 7-9 the previous season, leading the Raiders to their first playoff berth in 14 years.

Carr is hoping to get the deal done before the team reports to training camp in late July, according to Fresno Bee’s Anthony Galaviz.

