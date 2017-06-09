WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Highway 50 Rockslide Clean-Up Continuing Throughout Weekend

June 9, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: CalTrans, Highway 50

One-way traffic controls on a stretch of Highway 50 through the Sierra will remain in effect throughout the weekend.

Workers are clearing new slide activity that pushed a heavy amount of debris onto the roadway. According to Caltrans, more than 50 truckloads of new debris fell onto the westbound lane of Highway 50 Thursday morning at Alder Creek, between White Hall and Kyburz.

Watch: Highway 50 Slide Update

Both lanes of this two-lane stretch were closed when the slide moved into the eastbound lane, which, for now, is now being separated by concrete barriers.

Workers from Caltrans and its emergency contractor will work around the clock in the coming days to clear debris off the roadway and stabilize the slope.

Follow @CaltransDist3 on Twitter and CaltransDistrict3 on Facebook for the latest updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch