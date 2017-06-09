How Sweep It Is: The Lo-Down 6/9

June 9, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Draft, 2017 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors, NBA, Olympics, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

693612766 How Sweep It Is: The Lo Down 6/9

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In hour 1 Damien and Jason preview tonight’s game 4 of the NBA Finals. Reflect on the greatness of Michael Jordan. And Lebrons interesting press conference. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

subban crosby How Sweep It Is: The Lo Down 6/9

(Credit: Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)
(Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The guys spend hour 2 talking about the Sopranos ending ten years ago.  3 on 3 becoming an Olympic sport. And the Predators getting smashed in game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 3

658053344 How Sweep It Is: The Lo Down 6/9

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The guys finish off the week talking NBA free agency rumors and draft rumors. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch