How Sweep It Is: The Lo-Down 6/9

Hour 1
In hour 1 Damien and Jason preview tonight's game 4 of the NBA Finals. Reflect on the greatness of Michael Jordan. And Lebrons interesting press conference.
Hour 2
The guys spend hour 2 talking about the Sopranos ending ten years ago. 3 on 3 becoming an Olympic sport. And the Predators getting smashed in game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Hour 3
The guys finish off the week talking NBA free agency rumors and draft rumors.