Dave and Kayte open the show with the NBA Finals edition of Morning Brew. Then, some news involving the Sacramento Kings and Markelle Fultz. Finally, some talk on an ancient sports ritual and how it would apply to sports today.

Dave and Kayte do their best to break down and preview game 4 tonight before Threefer Madness featuring LeBron James, NBA Finals game 4, and Steve Kerr. Then, NBA Draft analyst for Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman, joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the upcoming draft.

USA Today’s Sam Amick breaks down game 4 of the NBA Finals, talks about the upcoming NBA Draft, and more on The Drive. Then, some breaking news involving the Olympics and 3v3 basketball. Finally, Re-Brew and the winner of the Green & Gold Getaway to end the show.

