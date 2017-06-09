It Ends Tonight; The Drive – 06/09/17

HOUR 1:

693609392 It Ends Tonight; The Drive 06/09/17

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte open the show with the NBA Finals edition of Morning Brew. Then, some news involving the Sacramento Kings and Markelle Fultz. Finally, some talk on an ancient sports ritual and how it would apply to sports today.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

6421968181 It Ends Tonight; The Drive 06/09/17

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte do their best to break down and preview game 4 tonight before Threefer Madness featuring LeBron James, NBA Finals game 4, and Steve Kerr. Then, NBA Draft analyst for Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman, joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the upcoming draft.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jonathan Wasserman interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

693601148 It Ends Tonight; The Drive 06/09/17

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick breaks down game 4 of the NBA Finals, talks about the upcoming NBA Draft, and more on The Drive. Then, some breaking news involving the Olympics and 3v3 basketball. Finally, Re-Brew and the winner of the Green & Gold Getaway to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

