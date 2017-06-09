Suspect Accused Of Shooting At Sacramento County Deputy Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a man accused of shooting at a Sacramento sheriff’s deputy and trying to carjack someone earlier this week.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard for a vehicle code violation. The suspect, Jimmy Young Vang, 34, of Sacramento, got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and was holding a gun, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. He allegedly fired several shots at the deputy, hitting the deputy’s patrol car,

Vang then got back inside the car and it sped drove off, the deputy close behind. It went south on Stockton Boulevard and stopped again. Vang got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby neighborhood near Janson Drive.

Deputies searched for Vang for several hours, but couldn’t find him.

After dropping off Vang, the driver of the vehicle headed over to northbound Highway 99, with speeds in excess of 100 mph. The chase continued onto Interstate 5 where a spike strip was used to stop the vehicle near Zamora. The driver ran into a nearby orchard and was eventually caught, according to the statement.

Homicide detectives say they were able to identify Vang as a suspect, and around 8:45 p.m., saw him getting into a vehicle in the area of 33rd Street and 7th Avenue then driving away. Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped off. Vang lost control of the vehicle near eastbound Interstate 80 and Arden Way and crashed. He allegedly tried to carjack another driver but was caught by deputies.

Vang was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, attempted carjacking, and violating the conditions of his Post Release Community Supervision, a felony. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 12.