Northern California Prosecutor Detained In Corruption Probe

“We can confirm the search warrant, but we cannot comment beyond that because it is an ongoing investigation,” Bethany Lesser, a spokeswoman for the California Attorney General, said in an email.
Last month, a grand jury recommended Peterson be removed from his post after he admitted he secretly spent more than $66,000 of campaign cash on movie tickets, clothes and other personal expenses from 2011-15 while serving as treasurer of his re-election campaign.
The union representing prosecutors in the Contra Costa district attorney’s office had previously voted “no confidence” in Peterson and called for him to resign.
“We have done our jobs on the shadow of Mr. Peterson’s malfeasance for too long,” said Aron DeFerrari, a sex crimes prosecutor who is also the union’s president. “As line prosecutors, our efforts to bring justice will never relent, but we are ready to close this chapter in our office history.”
Peterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.