The Latest On The Search For Terry Blake

SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS 13) – Missing posters are now up across the Sacramento region, and even across state lines as the search to find Terry Blake, a missing Woodland woman becomes more desperate.

For those who know Terry Blake, her’s is a cruel disappearance of a mother, wife, and beloved friend.

“She’s just always happy, bubbling,” Friend Dexter Quiggle said.

Blake’s picture is now posted all along Northern California’s highways and beyond.

“It’s all the way up to Grants Pass, all up and down interstate 80 and interstate 5,” Quiggle said.

Her image is now up at rest areas, Inside truck stops, and at fast food joints.

Blake went missing near her family cabin in Graeagle, in Plumas County after she went fishing and did not return.

Her car was found nearby. Deputies say it was near highly-traveled Highway 70, leading them to ask family to have her photo widely distributed.

“There is no concrete evidence that she didn’t get in a vehicle and drive somewhere with somebody,” Plumas County Sheriff’s Patrol Commander Todd Johns. “At his point there’s nothing we can overlook.”

Blake’s children and husband remain in Plumas County, as trained search and rescue crews continue scouting the woods near where her car was located.