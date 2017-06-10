Damien Barling: Dream Matches

Long gone are the days of fantasy booking the WWF vs the WCW. With WWF, now WWE, holding an essential monopoly on the wrestling business, finding dream matches in 2017 is extremely difficult. Most casual fans aren’t familiar with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Some are familiar with Ring of Honor. Most know what TNA is even if they only know its total mismanagement and check the wrestling news each day to be surprised it still exists.

With Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar set for the July PPV, Great Balls of Fire, I tried to come up with other dream matches we’ve either yet to see at all or we’ve yet to see on the big WWE stage.

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA VS AJ STYLES

This match has happened on a big stage in Japan. I’m assuming most people haven’t seen it and given these may be the two most charismatic performers in the company, this match on a big WWE stage, would be extraordinary.

SHUNSUKE NAKAMURA VS JOHN CENA

If John Cena’s work against AJ Styles is any indication of what he can do with the King of Strong Style, we have a solid year of incredible matches to look forward to.

JOHN CENA VS SAMOA JOE

They alluded to TNA and Japan when doing the AJ Styles John Cena story so the angle would have to be a little different here. Fact is, it could be as simple as Samoa Joe is a bad ass whose beaten people up all around the world and John Cena is next. (side note: you’ll get a kick out of the video below)

BOBBY ROODE VS JOHN CENA OR SETH ROLLINS OR ROMAN REIGNS

When that Glorious call up comes for the current NXT Champion, we’re all in for a treat. Bobby Roode looks like, acts like, and wrestles like a million bucks.

JOHN CENA VS ROMAN REIGNS

Am I crazy or has this match not happened?!?!?!?!