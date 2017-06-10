Goose Poop Leaves 17 With Crappy But Happy Disneyland Day

June 10, 2017 7:26 AM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seventeen people had a crappy day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

They enjoyed the Disneyland just fine. But they were hit by a mass of droppings from a flock of geese.

It was dramatic enough to bring police and firefighters to the Magic Kingdom.

The Anaheim Police Department says they answered a call that guests had been hit with fecal matter, but determined it was from a flock of geese that flew over and no crime occurred. Eleven adults and six kids were hit, but none were hurt.

Police say all guests are now healthy and happy.

