Neighbors Called Police Because They Heard A Slide Show

RIO LINDA CA, (CBS13)- Neighbors called police because they heard a side show. Drivers drift in figure 8’s or donuts while passengers hang out the window, or drift with the car doors open.

This is on private property, behind a fenced in area. This is not normal. It’s usually impromptu, illegal, and dangerous. Joseph Ramos knows what it’s like.

“If you are on the streets and the police will show up and when that happens a lot of the people will get scared and they will instantly jump in their cars and drive off.”

That’s exactly what happened in Oakland November 2014.

Police blocked off about a hundred car.

A van trying to escape through a fence got caught on train tracks.

In January of 2015 Stockton also dealt with rocks thrown at police during a side show.

“we are doing this to get everybody off the street. It sucks to get up in the morning and see on Instagram, so and so is dead.”

Here at Evans towing yard in Rio Linda, a group is trying something new. They are hosting a legal and safer event.

This right here is a controlled environment we know who’s going to go inside the pit, at what time” this is a car culture that has been experiencing fines in the thousands, not to mention impounded vehicles.

“. We had two officers come in, amazing people, they understand what we are doing, we understand them. They left letting us do this ” but angry neighbors presented a road block of their own, unhappy with the noise, and traffic. Russ smith lives down the street.

” I know some of the neighbors were upset, some of my family was upset, they are not in the streets leave them alone….”

Organizers of event say they will do more to work with neighbors in the future, to perhaps steer clear of any problems. They want to be able to do this again.

“some people go fishing, some people go hiking, we want to drift our cars…”