Pilot Rescued From Small Plane Crash East Of Santa Barbara

June 10, 2017 7:16 PM
CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have rescued a 31-year-old pilot after his small plane crashed in a remote area of Los Padres National Forest, northeast of Santa Barbara.The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office says a helicopter crew hoisted the pilot from the wreckage Saturday afternoon.The pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, called authorities around 2:30 p.m. when the plane crashed northeast of Carpinteria near Jameson Lake.

Fire officials say he suffered fractures to his legs.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

 

