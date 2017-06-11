Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Plumas Lake During June Storm

June 11, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: Funnel Cloud, June Storm, Storm, weather

SACRAMENTO(AP/CBS13) — “Well so much for summer!”

That was the tweet sent by the California Highway Patrol as a June storm makes its way across Northern and Central California, bringing rain, thunder, lightning and even snow.

Snow began falling in parts of the Sierra Nevada on Sunday and rain, lightning and hail were reported in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley.

CBS13 viewers pulled out their cell phones and began shooting video of a funnel cloud near Plumas Lake and posting it on the CBS Sacramento Facebook page.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento said they received several reports of funnel clouds but none of them ever touched down.  The weather service also says up to 5 inches of snow is expected in higher elevations of the Northern Sierra, with possibly 8 to 12 inches of snow falling over Lassen Volcanic National Park.

Meteorologist Eric Kurth says it’s not uncommon to get snow in the mountain peaks this time of year, but it’s unusual for the weather service to issue an advisory in June warning drivers to be ready for winter driving conditions.

“It’s enough snow to cause travel difficulty this time of the year,” Kurth said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch