Enter To Win Four Tickets To Six Flags Discovery Kingdom!

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the thrill capital of Northern California, and The Lo-Down is sending you there to try their latest ride: WONDER WOMANTM Lasso of Truth!
Soar at 70 mph at up to 147 feet into the air with the park’s latest ride!
This power-packed super pendulum ride was named one of the top new theme park rides of 2017 by U.S. News & World Report.
The Lo-Down is hooking you up with a family four pack of Six Flags tickets every day this week! Listen noon -3:00pm and win your tickets!
Starting on Friday May 26, Discovery Kingdom is open daily for the summer! To buy your tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, go HERE.
To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.