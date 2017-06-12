Buster Posey Continues To Lead NL All-Star Votes

In a recent update to the Esurance National League All-Star Game Ballot, San Francisco Giants’ Buster Posey continues to lead the catchers position with a commanding 617,095 vote lead at 1,357,467 overall.
The three-time World Series Champion is batting .347 including eight home runs thus far into the season despite the drop in his ball club’s performance. He’s the only Giants player to appear as a popular vote.
Other notes:
- Washington’s Bryce Harper currently holds the most votes overall and leads the outfielders position with 2,132,795.
- Including Harper, the Nationals have three players that are no. 1 in their respected positions in votes: 1B Ryan Zimmerman leads by 109,681 votes, 2B Daniel Murphy by 716,206.
- The Chicago Cubs have the most player spots with eight including three in the outfield position.
The updated American League Ballot will be announced tomorrow.
You can vote now on MLB.com or the MLB.com At Bat app. Voting ends at 11:59 PM ET on Thursday, June 29, 2017.