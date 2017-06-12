Police: Central California 13-Year-Old Accused Of Shooting, Killing Classmate

June 12, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: fresno

FRESNO (AP) – Investigators in central California say a 13-year-old boy went to school with a 14-year-old boy whom he’s accused of shooting to death.

The Fresno County sheriff’s office said Monday that it’s still piecing together a motive for the killing late Friday in Huron, a small farming community southeast of Fresno. Officials have said it appeared to be intentional.

Authorities say officers were called to an apartment complex where they found the body of 14-year-old Diego Perez. Investigators say they arrested the 13-year-old hours later.

Tony Botti of the sheriff’s office says prosecutors and juvenile probation officials could file charges Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright says the suspect’s age prevents him from talking publicly about the case headed for juvenile court.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

