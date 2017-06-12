Kings Invite Back PG Frank Mason For Second Pre-Draft Workout

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Sacramento Kings announced Monday that they’ll be inviting back Kansas PG Frank Mason to workout with the team for a second time before the NBA Draft later this month.

Also on the list for Wednesday’s workouts are Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe, UCLA’s Isaac Hamilton, Florida’s Canyon Barry, Indiana’s Thomas Bryant, and Miami’s Kamari Murphy.

Mason is the only player to work out a second time with the team and is considered a mid-to-high pick in the second round of the Draft. This puts up an interesting question whether the team is still considering De’Aaron Fox or possibly waiting for Mason.

Alongside a need for small forwards, the Kings are looking to pluck a point guard out of this year’s draft. There has been talk that they are serious with Fox, even to the point where they are willing to trade their no. 5 and no. 10 picks to move up and call dibs, per ESPN’s Chad Ford.

Also worth noting, L.A. Daily News writer Mark Medina tweeted earlier that Fox will be working out with the Lakers tomorrow.

Lakers formally announce De'Aaron Fox's closed workout tomorrow at practice facility. Scheduled to begin at 9:30 am. & end around 10:45 am. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 12, 2017

The Lakers have a stronghold on UCLA’s Lonzo Ball at the no. 2 pick. It’s pretty much expected at this point that he’ll be picked by L.A. but it’s not set in stone as Ford later reported the team is “genuinely split” and may possibly pass him for Kansas F Josh Jackson or Fox.

If the off-chance of them seeking out Fox at the no. 2 spot does occur, the Kings may indeed go after Mason or even NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr. to satisfy their point guard itch.

The 2017 NBA Draft begins on June 22, 2017, 4:00 PM PDT.