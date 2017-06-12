Marshawn Lynch Leads NFL Jersey Sales

Beast Mode’s re-entry into the NFL after calling it quits just one season prior has got Raiders’ fans excited as he owns the top spot of NFL jersey sales through the month of May.

Both Lynch and Quarterback Derek Carr are both doing damage on their list by being within the top-10. Linebacker Khalil Mack is no. 15 on the list as well.

The Raiders and Patriots are second in top-25 sales with three jerseys. The Dallas Cowboys own the most-popular award with four.

Oakland broke out of their 14-season losing record streak and has finally proven to the nation that they’re relevant again with a 12-4 record. Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Jones even predicted that they’ll finish the 2017-18 season with an 11-5 record with all three jersey-selling players starting.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to Raiders and NFL fans alike if they reach further into the playoffs come January. After last year’s devastating season-ending injury to Carr, fans will be eager to prove that a Lombardi Trophy is within each.

At least they’ll have their Lynch, Carr and Mack jerseys to on help root on the Silver and Black.