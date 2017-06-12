Small Plane Missing, Last Seen On Radar Near Mountain Ranch

MOUNTAIN RANCH (CBS13) – A search is on for a small plane from that never made it to its destination in Tuolumne County.
Calaveras County Sheriff was notified by the Tuolumne County Sheriff on Saturday about a missing or overdue aircraft.
It was reported that 75-year-old Leroy Del Don Jr. had departed an airstrip in Stanislaus County on Friday around 2 p.m. and had not made it to his destination of Columbia Airport.
A radar track of the aircraft indicates that the plane may have been descending over a rural part of Calaveras County near Mountain Ranch before disappearing from radar.
A search for Del Don Jr., a reportedly experienced pilot, is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calaveras County Sheriff.