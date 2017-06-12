HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte spend an entire Morning Brew touching on different angles of the NBA Finals before breaking down the incident between Zaza Pachulia and Iman Shumpert in game 4. Then, more on the officiating from game 4 before the end of the hour.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte talk about the New England Patriots Super Bowl rings and a San Francisco bar’s promotion involving the Warriors before Threefer Madness featuring an intense game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight. Then, Super Bowl odds and other interesting stories around the sports world.
HOUR 3:
Golden State Warriors radio play-by-play broadcaster Tim Roye joins The Drive to preview game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight. Then, Dave and Kayte talk more about the NBA Finals before Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the Tim Roye interview here: