Questionable Calls; The Drive – 06/12/17

June 12, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, NBA Finals, NBA Officiating, Samsung

HOUR 1:

693616006 Questionable Calls; The Drive 06/12/17

Dave and Kayte spend an entire Morning Brew touching on different angles of the NBA Finals before breaking down the incident between Zaza Pachulia and Iman Shumpert in game 4. Then, more on the officiating from game 4 before the end of the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

694366296 Questionable Calls; The Drive 06/12/17

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about the New England Patriots Super Bowl rings and a San Francisco bar’s promotion involving the Warriors before Threefer Madness featuring an intense game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight. Then, Super Bowl odds and other interesting stories around the sports world.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

6943624441 Questionable Calls; The Drive 06/12/17

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors radio play-by-play broadcaster Tim Roye joins The Drive to preview game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight. Then, Dave and Kayte talk more about the NBA Finals before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Tim Roye interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch