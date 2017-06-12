VOTE: Would you like to see Puerto Rico become the 51st state?

The Last Stand: The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 6/12

June 12, 2017 7:36 PM
Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 04: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks at a postgame press conference following their 132-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight. Hear the fella’s talk about whether or not this is a must win for the Golden State Warriors.

 

 

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 514955456 e1464055621380 The Last Stand: The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 6/12

The guys spend hour 2 talking the NBA Draft with University of Nevada Head Coach Eric Musselman. Listen to the fella’s talk the Stanley Cup Finals and Sidney Crosby and his legacy.

 

Hour 3

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 31: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators reaches for the puck in front of the goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Consol Energy Center on March 31, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In hour 3 the guys start off talking with Kenny Albert coming off of the Stanley Cup broadcast. Then take some time previewing The U.S. Open.

 

 

Hour 4

SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 25: Victor Anichebe (R) of West Bromwich Albion tackles Alvas Powell of the Sacramento Republic during the friendly match between West Bromwich Albion and Sacramento Republic at Bonney Field on July 25, 2014 in Sacramento, California.

Jeremy Hall of The Sacramento Republic joins the guys talk their upcoming MLS game. All that and more every weekday 3-7.

 

