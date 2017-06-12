Hour 1
Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight. Hear the fella’s talk about whether or not this is a must win for the Golden State Warriors.
Hour 2
The guys spend hour 2 talking the NBA Draft with University of Nevada Head Coach Eric Musselman. Listen to the fella’s talk the Stanley Cup Finals and Sidney Crosby and his legacy.
Hour 3
In hour 3 the guys start off talking with Kenny Albert coming off of the Stanley Cup broadcast. Then take some time previewing The U.S. Open.
Hour 4
Jeremy Hall of The Sacramento Republic joins the guys talk their upcoming MLS game. All that and more every weekday 3-7.