Teacher Suspended After Pro-Trump High School Yearbook Photos Altered

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey school district has suspended a teacher after yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on their clothing.

Wall Township School Superintendent Cheryl Dyer told a New Jersey television station on Monday the yearbook’s adviser was suspended while an investigation is underway.

Two students at Wall Township High School wore clothing with the president’s name, but the Trump references did not appear in the yearbook.

“I’m like, wow, that’s kind of crazy. Two things against Trump in a way,” said Wyatt Dobrivich-Fago.

The investigation also includes why a quote from Trump that a student submitted for the yearbook was not included with her photo.

“I sent it in on time, everything was good and I checked my email to make sure it was on time and everything, and it wasn’t there,” said student Montana Dobrivich-Fago.

The students’ families plan to meet with Wall Township High School’s principal this week.

The township’s school superintendent says there’s nothing in the dress code preventing students from expressing their political views.