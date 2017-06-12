Tyson Recalls Nearly 2.5M Pounds Of Chicken Products

June 12, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: allergies, Recall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to an unlabeled allergen.

The Springdale-based company says the recall was made after it was notified June 6 by a supplier that the bread crumbs Tyson received could contain milk.

Full List Of Products Affected By Tyson Recall

According to Tyson, the recall is limited to food-service customers, and the products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tyson’s records show schools have purchased products through the company’s commercial channels.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the products.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

