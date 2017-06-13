WATCH: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee

Coroner: Missing Yuba College Student Drowned

June 13, 2017 5:40 PM

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — The coroner has released the cause of death for a Yuba College student who was found dead more than a month after she was reported missing.

Aly Yeoman’s cause of death is listed as drowning, though how the drowning occurred is undetermined.

TIMELINE: Alycia Yeoman’s Disappearance

Yeoman went missing since late March. She was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Yuba City on March 30. Her truck was found four days later down a levee along the Feather River in Live Oak stuck in a muddy orchard.

A fisherman found her body on May 5 along the Feather River near where Yeoman’s truck and phone were found earlier.

Yeoman was a Gridley resident who was attending classes at Yuba College. Friends started to worry about her wellbeing after she didn’t show up to work the day after she was last seen leaving her friend’s home.

 

