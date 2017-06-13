El Dorado Hills Eagle Scout Earns Every Possible Merit Badge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — He took an oath to do his best. And when he was done, 18-Year-Old Eagle Scout Ty Bingham had earned every single merit badge available.

In the scouts’ 100-plus-year history, fewer than 350 have ever accomplished the feat.

“The whole experience has taught me that I can do hard things really,” Eagle Scout Ty Bingham said.

It’s not that he’s earned 25 or 50 merit badges. He’s earned 137 badges. All of them.

It is a rare achievement.

“Third-party sources have estimated 104 million total Boy Scouts have been registered, so it’s 0.0003 or some odd percent,” Bingham said.

At home, Dad helped a lot.

“I did, I got to sew them all on,” Ty’s father Justin Bingham said. “It was a great experience.”

Becoming an Eagle Scout is a family affair. Ty, his dad, and grandfather have now are all earned the distinction, although Ty’s got them beat on badges.

“I am so impressed, and I’m so proud of all that he’s done, this is incredible,” Justin Bingham said.

Each badge represents a skill, Bingham learned and executed in front of an expert.

Ty used a spreadsheet to manage the workload, and coordinate his tests. Deadline day was May 16. On May 15, he was still short.

“I earned four the last day,” Bingham said.

Aiming high and hitting his target, an Eagle Scout who earned all 137 badges and one big confidence boost.

Ty just graduated from El Dorado Hills High School. He plans to attend BYU and major in business.