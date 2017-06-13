WATCH: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee

Man Accused Of Stealing Ferrari Worth More Than $200K From Service Center

June 13, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Ferrari, San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (CBS13) – Police in the North Bay have recovered a stolen car worth more than $200,000.

The San Rafael Police Department says officers responded to Francisco Boulevard East, near Shoreline Parkway, on Sunday to investigate a suspicious man. Witnesses reported that the man was acting strange, asking for gas money, and looked to be pouring gasoline onto a car.

That car was a 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB.

Officers confronted the man. He claimed to the super car’s rightful owner, but officers say he offered up vague answers and couldn’t prove it.

Searching his backpack, the officers found a key to the Ferrari – plus the key to another Ferrari. No ownership papers were ever found, police say.

A representative from the local Ferrari dealership was called to the scene and confirmed that the car had been stolen recently.

The man, 36-year-old Rocky Jimenez, was arrested. Police say property stolen during another recent burglary was also found. Detectives are now looking into whether Jimenez is linked to other possible crimes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch