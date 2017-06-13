Fire Prompts Voluntary Evacuations Near Loomis In Placer County

4:55 p.m. UPDATE: The evacuations have been lifted and the fire is currently in mop-up mode.
With temperatures warming this week, it’s important to make sure you have defensible space cleared around your home. The fire danger is expected to spike as temperatures pass 100 degrees later this week.
—
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Voluntary evacuations are in place for a vegetation fire burning in the Loomis area.
The fire started in the area of King Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Road.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is calling for voluntary evacuations for residents on the following roads:
- Ashley Creek Drive
- Helm Lane
- Sugerloaf Mountain Raod
- Boulder Creek Road
Deputies are going door-to-door to notify residents.