34 Percent Of LinkedIn Profiles Lie A Little, 10 Percent Lie Completely, Study Finds

CBS Local– For employers making use of LinkedIn to search for the best candidate to hire, reality may be different than the profile’s perception. According to a study by LendEDU, 34 percent of profiles lie a little while 10 percent are fabricated completely.

The largest section for dishonesty is LinkedIn’s “skills” section, because they’re a bit more difficult to prove untrue than, say, job experience. LendEDU found that 55 percent of people admitted to lying about their skills.

“Although I expected people to lie on LinkedIn, I thought the number of people that lied to some degree was a bit high, including the 11 percent that said their profile is almost a complete lie!” said Mike Brown, Research Analyst at LendEDU.com, via SmallBizTrends.com.

Brown does however offer a way to work through the duplicity.

“If potential hires seemingly have all the skills you are looking for, approach with diligence,” said Brown. “According to our data, there is a 55 percent chance that they are fabricating at least one of their skills.”

The study also found that due to LinkedIn’s feature that notifies users who click on their profile, 20% percent of people will not click on someone’s profile while 38 percent said they’ll only click if absolutely necessary.

LendEDU acquired their information via a polling company in which they gathered answers from 1,252 participants.