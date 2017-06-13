Man Sought After Woman, Child Found Stabbed In Placerville Home

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for a man after a woman was found stabbed to death in her home and a girl was wounded.

The search is on for Bernardo Castillo, 24, who investigators are describing as a person of interest. He was last seen driving a white Ford Explorer with stickers of pink flip flops on the back windshield. The license plate is 4XTF911.

“It’s a shock,” said Ray Skuller. “I wouldn’t have expected anything like this to happen here.”

Investigators say the woman was found stabbed to death inside the home at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and a 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Neighbors say the girl could be seen playing in the community and has a bright personality.