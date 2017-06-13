Police: SoCal Man Wanted For Trying To Kill Grandfather Could Be In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles County may be in Sacramento.
The Pomona Police Department says 25-year-old Sammeon Waller is wanted for the June 7 attempted murder of his 82-year-old grandfather.
Police say a car was taken from the scene and later recovered near J and 3rd streets in downtown Sacramento.
Although Waller’s destination is unknown, Pomona police officers believe he may still be in the Sacramento area.
Waller should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately.