Deputies: Girl, 12, Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a juvenile was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
The scene is along Coloma Road, near El Manto Drive.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle around 6:45 a.m.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found a citizen tending to the injured child.
Medics soon transported the child to the hospital, but she later passed away from her injuries.
The driver stayed at the scene after the collision, deputies say.
Coloma Road between Benita and El Manto Drives is closed due to the investigation. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.