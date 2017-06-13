Deputies: Girl, 12, Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Rancho Cordova

June 13, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: rancho cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a juvenile was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The scene is along Coloma Road, near El Manto Drive.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle around 6:45 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a citizen tending to the injured child.

Medics soon transported the child to the hospital, but she later passed away from her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene after the collision, deputies say.

Coloma Road between Benita and El Manto Drives is closed due to the investigation. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch