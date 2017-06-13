Rancho Cordova Girl Struck, Killed By Car On Her Way To School

RANCHO CORDOVA — A 12-year old girl from Rancho Cordova was killed Tuesday morning after she was struck by a car.

The Sacramento County Coroner has identified her as Leah Callison.

Sheriff’s deputies say Callison was at the intersection of Coloma Road and El Manto Drive around 6:40 a.m. when she was hit by a car.

“Someone losing their life like that, it’s an ugly way and a cold way to lose your life,” said Joe Robertson.

Robertson lives not far from Tuesday’s crash. He says that side of Coloma Road is dangerous.

“There’s motorcycles coming down the street going at least 80 mph, and cars doing the same thing,” Robertson said.

Yellow tape sectioned off Coloma Road and El Manto Drive as Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies tried to piece the scene together. Markers were placed where the 12-year old victim was hit as she was walking through the intersection.

“Life-saving measures were initiated, once at the hospital the child was pronounced deceased,” said a sergeant for the sheriff’s department.

The sergeant says the driver was going Eastbound on Coloma Road when the vehicle hit the victim. He wouldn’t say whether the driver was speeding.

The victim’s family was too distraught to speak to CBS13 on camera Tuesday, but said Callison was on her way to Cordova High School to attend her summer class.

The 12-year old was also a student at Mitchell Middle School in Rancho Cordova.

“She was a very energetic, enthusiastic, positive person on campus with a lot of potential,” said a spokesman for the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District.

Grief counselors were on-hand at Cordova High to help students cope with the loss. Candles now line the corner where the 12-year old girl was hit, as her family is left to pick up the pieces.

Deputies say the driver of the car remained at the scene, but it’s not clear whether the driver was released or taken into custody.