Sheriff: Placerville Girl, 4, Stabbed Multiple Times Expected To Survive

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for the person suspected of stabbing a woman to death in her Placerville home.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Bernardo Castillo has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing, which happened late Tuesday afternoon. A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home, while a 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with stab wounds.
Castillo was last seen driving a white Ford Explorer with stickers of pink flip-flops on the back windshield. The license plate is number 4XTF911.
Wednesday, deputies identified woman killed as 49-year-old Placerville resident Silvia Castillo.
Deputies say the 4-year-old had emergency surgery and is expected to survive her injuries.